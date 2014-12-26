版本:
Fire at storage tank at Libya's Es Sider port has spread to more oil tanks - officials

TRIPOLI Dec 26 A fire at an oil storage tank at Libya's Es Sider oil port has spread to two more tanks, officials said on Friday.

The first oil tank was hit during clashes between armed factions allied to Libya's competing governments over control of the country's biggest oil port, located in the east.

Es Sider and the nearby Ras Lanuf port have been closed since the fighting broke out two weeks ago. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
