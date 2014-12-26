Fire at storage tank at Libya's Es Sider port has spread to more oil tanks - officials

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
TRIPOLI Dec 26 A fire at an oil storage tank at Libya's Es Sider oil port has spread to two more tanks, officials said on Friday.
The first oil tank was hit during clashes between armed factions allied to Libya's competing governments over control of the country's biggest oil port, located in the east.
Es Sider and the nearby Ras Lanuf port have been closed since the fighting broke out two weeks ago. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: