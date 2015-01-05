Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Libya's Misrata

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles on supply concern, euro up ahead of French vote
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
ISTANBUL Jan 5 Turkish Airlines, the only foreign airline still flying to Libya, has suspended its flights to Misrata over concerns about worsening security in the country, the company said on Monday.
A Libyan warplane from forces loyal to the internationally recognised government bombed a Greek-operated oil tanker anchored offshore on Sunday, killing two crewmen in an escalation of a battle between the country's rival factions.
Turkey's flag carrier cancelled its Istanbul - Misrata flights on Sunday, and suspended all Misrata flights, but had not yet taken a decision on other flights to Libya, it told Reuters in an e-mail on Monday.
Turkish Airlines also flies to Benghazi, Tripoli and Sebha in Libya.
Three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is mired in a power struggle between two rival factions of former rebels who have established competing governments, both claiming legitimacy and control of vast oil resources. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Co's house dust mite sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet, Acarizax has been approved in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 4 Vanguard Group Chief Executive Officer Bill McNabb said on Thursday that Morgan Stanley had decided to stop selling its mutual funds because the largest U.S. brokerage by salesforce wants "to be compensated for being on their platform in one way or another, and that's something we just won't do."