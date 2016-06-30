Goldman exec tells Libya fund trial that offering prostitutes 'unacceptable'

| LONDON, June 30
LONDON, June 30 A Goldman Sachs executive's
alleged arranging of prostitutes for himself and the brother of
a decision-maker at Libya's sovereign wealth fund was completely
unacceptable behaviour for an employee of the bank, the first
witness called by Goldman told a court on Thursday.
In a trial at London's High Court, the Libyan Investment
Authority (LIA) is attempting to claw back $1.2 billion from the
Wall Street investment bank from nine disputed trades carried
out in 2008.
The LIA argues that the bank took advantage of its financial
naivety by first gaining its trust, then encouraging it to make
risky and ultimately worthless investments.
Goldman Sachs denies the allegations and says the trades in
question "were not difficult to understand".
The LIA's claim hinges in part on its allegations that the
trades were procured under "undue influence". It cites an
internship the bank provided for the brother of Mustafa Zarti,
the LIA's former deputy chief and a key decision-maker at the
fund. It also says senior Goldman Sachs executive Youssef Kabbaj
gave iPods to its staff.
The court has previously been told by a lawyer for the LIA
that in February 2008 Kabbaj flew the brother, Haitem Zarti,
from Morocco to Dubai at Goldman Sachs' expense, paid for
accommodation at the five-star Ritz Carlton and arranged for two
prostitutes to spend the evening with them at a cost of $600.
Goldman Sachs called as its first witness Andrea Vella, a
former partner who now works as co-head of investment banking
for Asia ex-Japan for the bank.
Under cross-examination by Philip Edey, a lawyer acting for
the LIA, Vella was asked if he was shocked to hear Kabbaj, a
salesman on the LIA account, gave the iPods.
"I am upset, or disappointed, maybe," Vella said.
Vella said in court on Thursday he was not shocked about the
prostitutes as he had already heard about them. When asked if
arranging prostitutes would be "completely unacceptable conduct
for a Goldman Sachs employee", he replied: "Yes, I would agree
with that statement."
The bank does not deny that it paid for some flights and
hotels, but Kabbaj did not seek to expense the cost of the
prostitutes to Goldman, and the bank did not know about it at
the time, a source familiar with the bank's position said
earlier this month.
Kabbaj told Reuters by email earlier this month that neither
he nor Goldman Sachs had ever paid for any "improper
entertainment" for clients, including the LIA.
In a letter shown to the court, Kabbaj wrote that Vella was
so angry with him in one meeting in July 2008 that he took off
his shoe and banged it on the table. Asked about this, Vella
said: "I really don't remember that happening."
But Vella said he did remember being angry when he
discovered Kabbaj had made contact with the LIA, after having
been told not to, "as we were trying to solve and understand
what was happening".
"I may have told him 'if you do something you are told not
to do, you could get fired.'"
Vella said in a witness statement seen by Reuters that "the
LIA, through its personnel, was financially sophisticated enough
to understand the disputed trades".
Elaborating on this to the court, he said not all LIA staff
were sophisticated, and that trades needed to match the level of
sophistication of the client.
Asked whether his Goldman Sachs partners had conveyed to him
that they perceived the LIA to be unsophisticated, Vella said:
"What was conveyed to me was that we had to be cautious
because... there were people in the LIA that were not
sophisticated."
However, he said this did not mean all of the employees were
unsophisticated, or that the organisation as a whole was
unsophisticated. "Sophistication is not a black and white
description."
