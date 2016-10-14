UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs wins $1.2 bln dispute with Libyan sovereign fund

* High Court dismisses SWF case over failed derivatives
trades
* Judge says Libyan fund was not as naive as it claimed
* Source says fund is likely to appeal
(Adds details of judgment)
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Oct 14 A British court ruled on Friday
in favour of Goldman Sachs in a $1.2 billion dispute with
Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund over derivatives
trades, dismissing claims that the investment bank had abused
the fund's trust.
The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) was attempting to claw
back the $1.2 billion from the Wall Street giant in relation to
nine equity derivatives investments carried out in 2008, which
turned out to be worthless.
In the trial, which ran for seven weeks in London's High
Court in the summer, the LIA argued that Goldman exercised
"undue influence" and "unconscionable bargaining" to get it to
enter the trades, asserting that the terms of the transactions
were "overreaching and oppressive", as defined by English law.
The LIA claimed it was too unsophisticated to understand
what it was buying, and that Goldman had abused its position as
a trusted adviser. The trades were made two years
after the LIA was set up to invest the country's oil wealth.
But in her 120-page judgment, seen by Reuters, Judge Vivien
Rose dismissed these claims.
She said that having considered all the evidence: "I find
that the LIA has greatly exaggerated the extent to which senior
and junior personnel were naïve and unworldly about the nature
of the dynamics of their relationship with Goldman Sachs."
In fact, the key decision-makers understood the trades and
the risks, and they were consistent with the fund's need to get
invested quickly, she said.
"The LIA management were tasked with generating a much
higher return than they could hope to make on plain vanilla
trades," she said. "This explains why they were prepared to
enter into the speculative disputed trades even though this
might appear to conflict with the long-term growth objectives of
the LIA as a SWF."
Responding to the judgment, Goldman Sachs said it was
pleased to win the case, "with a comprehensive judgment in our
favour".
The LIA said it was "naturally disappointed" and added in a
statement: "Time will be needed fully to digest the judgment and
all options are being considered at this time."
While lawyers for the LIA declined to comment, a source with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters: "I would be very surprised
if there wasn't an appeal."
UNFORESEEN DOWNTURN
Goldman Sachs had disputed the LIA's claim that the wealth
fund was financially naive, saying that "an unforeseen financial
depression" had caused the losses, not any wrongdoing by the
bank.
It had also maintained that its relationship with the LIA
was an arm's length one between banker and client.
The LIA's lawyers had argued in court that Goldman Sachs had
gained the trust of fund executives by providing lavish
hospitality and gifts as well as a prestigious internship
offered to Haitem Zarti, the younger brother of Mustafa Zarti, a
key LIA decision-maker at the time.
But the judge found that the main motivation behind the
offer was the bank's belief the younger Zarti might be chosen to
lead the LIA's new office in London.
Whilst this may have contributed to a "friendly and
productive atmosphere" during negotiation over several trades,
it did not have a material influence on the LIA's decision to go
ahead with these, she added.
She disagreed that the hospitality went beyond what was
provided by other banks, citing in particular documents
presented by Goldman to the court which showed tickets to top
sporting events were provided by another bank to LIA officials.
The judge also found there were no grounds for concluding
that profits earned by Goldman Sachs on the disputed trades were
excessive.
The LIA is also pursuing the French investment bank Societe
Generale for some $2.1 billion in relation to another
set of trades entered into between 2007 and 2009. SocGen is
contesting the case, which is only expected to come to trial in
April 2017.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)