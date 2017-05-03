Libyan wealth fund case against SocGen adjourned for second day

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
LONDON May 3 The start of a London trial brought by Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund against French investment bank Societe Generale has been adjourned for a second day, a spokesperson for the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said.
No reason was given for the delay and neither side would comment on the possibility of an out-of-court settlement.
The case, which had been expected to run until the end of July, was due to focus on five trades totalling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009, before Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was ousted as Libyan leader.
Last summer the LIA lost a high-profile case against Goldman Sachs in which it tried to claw back $1.2 billion from the Wall Street firm in relation to nine equity derivatives investments carried out in 2008.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.