版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 15:36 BJT

Libyan wealth fund trial against SocGen adjourned until Wednesday

| LONDON

LONDON May 2 The start of a trial brought by Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund against Societe Generale has been adjourned until Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said.

The LIA is pursuing SocGen in relation to five trades totalling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009, before Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was ousted as Libyan leader.

The trial was originally scheduled to start on Tuesday in London's High Court, and is expected to run until the end of July. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Catherine Evans)
