UPDATE 1-Libya says oil output to hit 1 million bpd

* Current output at 400,000 bpd
* Gaddafi-era oil deals to be reviewed
* Oil minister says evidence of corruption will be published
By Jessica Donati and Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, Oct 11 Production from a Libyan oil
field will restart within days and the country should be able to
pump 1 million barrels per day (bpd) within a year, the interim
oil and finance minister said on Tuesday.
In an interview with Reuters, Ali Tarhouni said he had
received a phone call the previous evening saying the huge El
Sharara oil field operated by Spanish firm Repsol was
ready to restart and he expected it to resume pumping within
days. It produces 200,000 bpd.
"Within less than a year we will be up to 1 million barrels.
I am very confident of that," Tarhouni said.
Libya is struggling to resume oil production, which forms
the overwhelming bulk of its economy but was largely halted for
the past eight months by its civil war. The country produced
about 1.8 million bpd during peace time.
The oil minister said current production was at 400,000 bpd
and the rapid recovery was owed to the bravery and skill of
Libyan workers, some of whom had given their lives to protect
and repair the oil fields.
"We have a lot of patriots," the minister said.
OIL DEAL INVESTIGATION
The minister promised to scrutinize all oil deals agreed
during the rule of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi and would
publish evidence of corruption, including documents.
"One of the things I promise ... is that we will practice
transparency, not talk about it," Tarhouni said.
Industry sources have long anticipated an investigation of
oil deals by the new rulers in Libya, which may lead to a
reallocation of some contracts to reward countries which
supported the uprising against Gaddafi.
Foreign players account for almost half a million bpd of oil
output in Libya and imported 1.3 million bpd of crude before the
war. [ID: nL5E7LB29Y]
The minister said evidence of illegal activity had been
found and corruption in the oil sector had been widespread.
"I have some evidence here but ... I will leave that until
we have the final picture. Unfortunately there was a lot of
corruption in the oil sector," he said.
He said Libyans had the right to know what had happened in
the past and efforts would be made to hold any oil company found
guilty of corruption during Gaddafi's era accountable.
"Anyone who did something not legal or right -- if we find
proof, of course -- we will do that [bring them to justice].
That's what transparency is," he said.
The structure of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the
ministry of oil would have to change, but it was too early to
discuss what changes needed to be made to make the sector more
efficient, he said.
