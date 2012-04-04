FEATURE-International telcos eye Libya as elections near

* High incomes, low data penetration give room for growth
* War caused hundreds of millions of dollars of damage
* "At least three or four" foreign firms interested
* Authorities say local operators' shares to be listed
* But no policy decisions before June elections
TRIPOLI/DUBAI, April 4 International firms are
keen to enter Libya's telecommunications sector, one of the
major business opportunities created by last year's uprisings in
the Arab world. But they will only find out how they can do so
after the war-torn country's first free elections in June.
Foreign investment in the sector is much needed after a
fifth of Libya's transmitter stations were destroyed in last
year's revolution ending Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year dictatorship.
The country of 6 million people remains in political
turmoil; last week's inter-tribal fighting left nearly 150 dead.
But Etisalat of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar
Telecom (Qtel) and Saudi Telecom have all
expressed potential interest in Libya.
Gaddafi isolated Libya's economy from much foreign
competition, reserving licences and contracts for his own
circle, which makes the market attractive to new entrants. There
are only two mobile operators, Al Madar and Libyana, which are
both state-owned.
Libya's huge energy reserves mean median incomes are much
higher than for neighbouring countries. And acquisition
opportunities in telecommunications have dwindled globally in
recent years, making Libya more alluring.
"At least three or four" foreign operators have expressed
interest in entering Libya, Communications Minister Anwar
El-Feitori told Reuters, "but we'll leave it to the next
government to decide on that."
Elections for a national assembly will be held in June to
replace the interim government, which lacks a mandate to make
major decisions about the economy. Feitori said Libya would open
its telecommunications market to fresh competition "when we have
the rules for the competition and when we have the right
infrastructure for that as well".
He said about 20 percent of the sites operated by Al Madar
and Libyana were damaged, with the most severe destruction in
Zlitan, Misrata and Sirte, scenes of heavy fighting during the
eight-month war. Each firm has about 1,000 base stations.
The damage, which was estimated by the Gaddafi government to
total hundreds of millions of dollars, meant mobile networks in
the east and west of the country were cut off from each other
when the conflict ended.
"We worked on getting the services back to normal and now
we're almost there. There is a big demand in telecom services,"
Feitori said. Internet users have doubled since the revolution,
he added; Facebook played a major role in mobilising opposition
to Gaddafi.
NEW ENTRANTS
In other African markets, fierce competition and multiple
operators have left newer entrants struggling to compete.
"Libya isn't like that and so would be attractive to foreign
operators, both in terms of buying into the existing players or
from buying a third licence," said Peter Lange, an analyst at
BuddeComm in Sydney.
"Libya is one of the wealthiest markets in Africa, similar
to South Africa and Gabon in terms of GDP per capita, and
there's a lot of money to be made in providing broadband and
internet services."
Libya's mobile phone penetration, the ratio of phones to the
population, rocketed from under 1 percent in 2001 to 172 percent
in 2010, according to official data. But many analysts doubt the
figures, believing they may have been invented by officials in
the former regime, though the uneven quality of service means a
significant number of Libyans do carry two mobiles.
Real mobile penetration is probably much lower, allowing
room for growth, while Libya's broadband and internet
penetration lag the regional average and are below levels for
the country's poorer neighbours. In 2010, 14 percent of people
in Libya were using the Internet, according to the International
Telecommunications Union, compared with 49 percent in Morocco,
37 percent in Tunisia and 27 percent in Egypt.
"Data offers a lot of potential, with only Libyana having a
3G licence," said Matthew Reed, a senior analyst at Informa
Telecoms and Media in Dubai. "Data and mobile broadband services
are relatively expensive, so there hasn't been a strong take-up
yet. There are still prospects for other value-added services,
which is why foreign operators are interested."
Etisalat bid for a third Libya licence in 2009 but the
former regime never completed the auction, leaving the sector
firmly under the control of the Gaddafi family and its
associates.
Reed said the preferred option for an operator such as
Etisalat would probably be to buy into one of the existing
service providers.
"Libya could sell stakes in both Madar and Libyana, which
would increase competition and also allow for a skills and
knowledge transfer," he said.
The general manager of Libya's stock exchange, Ahmed Karoud,
told Reuters last month that pre-war plans to list shares in Al
Madar and Libyana would go ahead next year. The listings might
be an opportunity for foreign operators to buy into the firms.
One analyst said Libyana might be valued at around US$2
billion and Al Madar at about half that amount in the event of a
sale, though he stressed that many uncertainties, such as the
real level of mobile penetration, meant valuing the companies at
this time was very difficult.
POLITICS
Any sale would depend on the next government's approval -
and as the country grapples with political divisions and
reconstruction tasks across the economy, it is not clear when
telecommunications policy will be set and what it will look
like. Some fear a wait of many months.
"Telecoms is way down on its priority list," said a Middle
East telecommunications analyst who spoke on condition of
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. "The networks
are operational, but there's no clear government strategy for
telecoms or a means to implement one."
He said one example that Libya might follow was post-war
Iraq, which fully liberalised its market and allowed many
telecommunications firms to provide international services.
That policy could be introduced in at least some areas of
the country, he said; "with some regions seemingly wanting a
federal Libya, regional governments could give permission for
foreign telecoms firms to start operations without getting
central approval."
But the case of Egypt, which is also preparing to elect a
new leader following the end of Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule,
suggests major liberalisation could be delayed.
"Pre-revolution, Egypt was talking about privatising Telecom
Egypt, but that's now totally on the back burner and Libya's
political situation is a lot more fractious," said the analyst.
"A third licence is definitely unrealistic until the government
and political structures are sorted out."
Until then, foreign operators will continue to hope. Some
analysts think that when the market does open, Etisalat may be
treated well by the government because of the UAE's role in
providing financial and logistical aid to anti-Gaddafi forces.
Qatar also provided substantial aid.
Etisalat owns a 28 percent stake in Abu Dhabi-based Thuraya
Satellite Telecommunications, which supplied satellite phones to
the rebels. With local mobile networks shut down, those handsets
were used by anti-government fighters to communicate with their
commanders and call in NATO airstrikes.
"NATO played a huge role in removing Gaddafi and the new
government may feel it owes a debt to France and Britain too -
it will probably favour companies from countries that supported
it, but it won't be overt," said the Middle East analyst.