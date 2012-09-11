版本:
Clashes at U.S. consulate in eastern Libyan city

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 11 Armed gunmen and security forces clashed at the U.S. consulate office in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday, a security official said.

"There are fierce clashes between the Libyan army and an armed militia outside the U.S. consulate," Abdel-Monen Al-Hurr, spokesman for Libya's Supreme Security Committee, said, adding that roads had been closed off and security forces were surrounding the building.

A U.S. embassy source said there had been "an attack" on the diplomatic office in Benghazi, but gave no further details.

