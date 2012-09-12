版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 00:03 BJT

U.S. asks Afghan leaders to help keep peace after video

KABUL, Sept 12 The United States embassy in Kabul appealed to Afghan leaders on Wednesday for help "maintaining calm" over the anti-Muslim video, a statement said.

President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the video amid simmering tensions in the Afghan capital on Wednesday over the video, with many fearing it could trigger protests like those seen in Libya and Egypt.

