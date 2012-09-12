Taliban call on Afghans to avenge Americans over film

KABUL, Sept 12 The Taliban called on Afghans on Wednesday to prepare for a fight against Americans and urged insurgents to "take revenge" on U.S. soldiers over a U.S.-made film depicting Prophet Mohammad.

"The Islamic Emirate calls on religious heads around the country to completely inform Muslim followers of the inhumane acts of Americans... And make them ready for a long-term fight," the group said in a statement, referring to the name it calls itself.