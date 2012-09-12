CORRECTED-U.S. ambassador to Libya, three staff killed in rocket attack-official

(Corrects "Libyan" to "U.S." in quote)

BEIRUT, Sept 12 The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other embassy staff were killed in a rocket attack on Tuesday in the Libyan city of Benghazi, a Libyan official said.

It was not clear if the ambassador was in his car or the Libyan consulate when the attack occurred.

"The U.S. ambassador and three staff members were killed when gunmen fired rockets at them," the official in Benghazi told Reuters.

