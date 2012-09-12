U.S. confirms death of official in Benghazi attack

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton confirmed on Tuesday that a U.S. State Department
officer was killed in an attack on the American consulate in
Benghazi, Libya and she condemned the violence.
"Some have sought to justify this vicious behavior as a
response to inflammatory material posted on the Internet. The
United States deplores any intentional effort to denigrate the
religious beliefs of others," she said in a statement. "But let
me be clear: There is never any justification for violent acts
of this kind."