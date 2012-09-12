US condemns attack on American diplomatic compound in Libya

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The United States on Tuesday
condemned an attack by militants on an American diplomatic
compound in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi and said efforts
are underway with the help of Libyan authorities to secure the
facility, the State Department said.
State Department spokesperson Victoria Nuland said in a
statement: "We can confirm that our office in Benghazi, Libya
has been attacked by a group of militants. We are working with
the Libyans now to secure the compound. We condemn in strongest
terms this attack on our diplomatic mission."
An American staff member of the U.S. consulate in Benghazi
has died following fierce clashes at the compound, Libyan
security sources said. The State Department statement did not
make reference to any deaths.