BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya this month was carried out by terrorists, but an ongoing investigation into the incident will have to determine which group was involved and if it had links to al Qaeda, the U.S. defense secretary said on Thursday.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the assault on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi that killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens was a terrorist attack. But he declined to identify which group was involved or whether it had a direct link to al Qaeda, saying that would be determined by an ongoing investigation.
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors