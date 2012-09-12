版本:
Libyan leader apologises to U.S. over consulate attack-live TV

DUBAI, Sept 12 Libyan leader Mohammed Magarief apologised to the United States on Wednesday over an attack on its consulate in Benghazi in which the ambassador and three other staff members were killed.

"We apologise to the United States, the people and to the whole world for what happened," Magarief, president of Libya's national assembly, told a news conference broadcast live on Al Jazeera television.

