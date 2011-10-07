版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 8日 星期六 05:01 BJT

Wintershall restarting 100,000 bpd Libyan fields

JAKHIRA, Libya Oct 7 German oil and gas company Wintershall (BASFn.DE) was restarting oil fields in Libya with a combined capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Friday, after a team of some 20 key workers were flown to the south-eastern desert, a Reuters reporter in the area said. (Reporting By Jessica Donati)

