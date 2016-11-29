Liechtenstein bank's Chinese parent says no money losses in hacker attack

HONG KONG Nov 29 Valartis Bank, a Liechtenstein
lender, was targeted by a hacker but account statement data was
not obtained and no money losses have been identified so far,
the Chinese parent of the bank said on Tuesday.
A German newspaper reported on Sunday that customers of the
bank were told by unknown blackmailers they must pay a portion
of their savings or face having account details sent to finance
authorities and the media.
The hackers were demanding 10 percent of the account
balances, to be paid in Internet cryptocurrency Bitcoin to help
preserve anonymity, Bild am Sonntag said.
Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd, which
bought a majority stake in the bank from Swiss-listed Valartis
Group this year, said in a statement that an
investigation by the bank and authorities had confirmed that the
core system of bank had not been affected.
"The attacker did not obtain details of the account
statement or asset data," Chief Financial Officer Fong Chi Wah
said in the statement. "Possible affected customers have already
been informed by the bank."
Trade in Citychamp's Hong Kong-listed shares slumped as much
as 12 percent in thin trade on Tuesday morning after being
suspended on Monday.
The attacker obtained unauthorized access to the bank's
e-banking system and obtained information on payment orders,
Citychamp said. Representatives of the bank were not immediately
available to confirm details as reported by Bild am Sonntag.
The bank is cooperating with relevant authorities and
external specialists have confirmed that the bank's information
technology infrastructure complies with security standards,
Citychamp added.
