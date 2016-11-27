Blackmailers target customers of hacked Liechtenstein bank - paper

ZURICH/HONG KONG Nov 27 Customers of a
Chinese-owned Liechtenstein bank are being told by unknown
blackmailers they must pay a portion of their savings or face
having account details sent to finance authorities and the
media, a German newspaper reported on Sunday.
Those targeted have accounts at Valartis Bank Liechtenstein,
located in the tiny Alpine principality sandwiched between
Austria and Switzerland, Bild am Sonntag reported.
A majority of the Liechtenstein bank was sold by
Swiss-listed Valartis Group earlier this year to
Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd, a Hong
Kong-based holding company chaired by Hon Kwok Lung.
A phone call and email to Valartis Bank Liechtenstein
director Andreas Insam were not immediately returned. Citychamp
also did not answer a phone call late Sunday in Hong Kong.
Valartis Group also did not return an email seeking comment.
Unknown hackers found their way into the Liechtenstein
bank's system and obtained customer account information,
including that of many Germans, the newspaper reported, adding
politicians, actors and high net worth individuals were among
Valartis Liechtenstein's customers.
The hackers are demanding 10 percent of the account
balances, to be paid in Internet cryptocurrency Bitcoin to help
preserve anonymity, Bild reported.
(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich and Farah Master in Hong
Kong; Editing by Mark Potter)