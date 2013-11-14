Liechtenstein to end bank secrecy

LONDON Nov 14 Liechtenstein, whose banks have
been accused by the United States and other countries of
facilitating tax evasion, said on Thursday it would end its
practice of helping foreigners hide money from their tax
authorities.
The move highlights how Liechtenstein has moved more quickly
than neighbouring Switzerland, possibly the world's most
important offshore financial centre, in reacting to
international pressure for greater transparency.
Liechtenstein bankers hope the decision will temper recent
negative publicity following U.S. and European investigations
into the activities of the principality's banks - attention
which prompted wealthy foreigners to withdraw funds.
"We would like to position ourselves as an attractive
business location," Katja Gey, director of the Liechtenstein
Office for International Financial Affairs, said of the
decision.
The government of the tiny country of 36,000 inhabitants
said in a statement that it would sign up to the Multilateral
Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters,
an international forum that allows tax authorities to ask their
counterparts in other countries for information on taxpayers.
The Alpine nation said it would also join up to a system of
automatic information exchange being developed by the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD),
which is expected to come into force in late 2015 or early 2016.
Under automatic information exchange, if an individual opens
a bank account in a foreign country, that country will
automatically inform the tax authority in the individual's
country of origin.
Tax advisers say the automatic exchange of information will
make the most common forms of tax evasion difficult, if not
impossible, in those countries that agree to it.