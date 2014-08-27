Liechtenstein bank LGT posts 19 pct first-half profit rise

* H1 net profit up 19 pct at 102.8 mln francs

ZURICH, Aug 27 Liechtenstein's biggest bank LGT said first-half net profit rose more than 19 percent on higher trading income and cost cuts, and voiced optimism after winning 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion) in fresh client funds.

The Vaduz-based bank, owned by the principality's royal family, has recovered faster than the country's smaller banks LLB and VP Bank, in part because it was one of the first major banks to be forced to face an international clampdown on tax evasion since the financial crisis.

LGT said in June it was buying $12.5 billion of Swiss private banking assets from HSBC, held by clients in dozens of countries, including in central and eastern Europe, and some countries in west Europe, Africa and in Latin America, that the British bank wanted to offload to scale back its wealth management arm.

LGT, which said the deal was proceeding on schedule and was expected to close in the fourth quarter, said net profit for the first six months reached 102.8 million francs on income up 8 percent due to a jump in trading and other, undisclosed income.

Cost-cutting also helped, with the bank's cost-to-income ratio edging lower to 71 percent from nearly 77 percent a year ago.

"LGT is optimistic in its outlook for the further development of its business for the remainder of the year," the bank said, without elaborating.

The bank's net new money - a key indicator for future prospects - translates to 4.2 percent annual growth, which puts it in line with that seen by larger Swiss rivals such as UBS , Credit Suisse and Julius Baer. (1 US dollar = 0.9166 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)