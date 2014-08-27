Liechtenstein bank LGT posts 19 pct first-half profit rise

* H1 net profit up 19 pct at 102.8 mln francs
* Income up 8 percent
* Cost-to-income ratio 71 pct vs nearly 77 pct
* Net new money 2.3 bln francs
ZURICH, Aug 27 Liechtenstein's biggest bank LGT
said first-half net profit rose more than 19 percent
on higher trading income and cost cuts, and voiced optimism
after winning 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion) in fresh
client funds.
The Vaduz-based bank, owned by the principality's royal
family, has recovered faster than the country's smaller banks
LLB and VP Bank, in part because it was one of
the first major banks to be forced to face an international
clampdown on tax evasion since the financial crisis.
LGT said in June it was buying $12.5 billion of Swiss
private banking assets from HSBC, held by clients in
dozens of countries, including in central and eastern Europe,
and some countries in west Europe, Africa and in Latin America,
that the British bank wanted to offload to scale back its wealth
management arm.
LGT, which said the deal was proceeding on schedule and was
expected to close in the fourth quarter, said net profit for the
first six months reached 102.8 million francs on income up 8
percent due to a jump in trading and other, undisclosed income.
Cost-cutting also helped, with the bank's cost-to-income
ratio edging lower to 71 percent from nearly 77 percent a year
ago.
"LGT is optimistic in its outlook for the further
development of its business for the remainder of the year," the
bank said, without elaborating.
The bank's net new money - a key indicator for future
prospects - translates to 4.2 percent annual growth, which puts
it in line with that seen by larger Swiss rivals such as UBS
, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer.
(1 US dollar = 0.9166 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)