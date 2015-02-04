Christie's bites back with surrealism after Sotheby's London record

LONDON Feb 4 Auctioneers Christie's staked out
its share of a buoyant art market on Wednesday with a barrage of
surrealist works, a day after fierce rival Sotheby's set a
London auction sale record.
Sotheby's brought in $280.2 million from its
Impressionist and Modern paintings sale, led by a brace of
museum class Claude Monet landscapes, showing the world's rich
still eager to collect despite an oil price collapse and talk of
chillier times ahead.
A few blocks away, Christie's ended its sale with a
collection of surrealist works that contributed almost half of
the evening's total of $222.8 million, which included its own
Impressionist and modern art haul.
Its art experts said more Asian buyers were being tempted
away from the soothing Impressionists to the works of
surrealists, which express the mood of unreality, unease and the
irrational in Europe between the two world wars.
Chinese buyers were becoming intrigued by surrealism, said
Christie's deputy chairman Impressionist and modern in London,
Olivier Camu. "It's simmering," he told reporters after the
sale.
The top price of the night was $23.5 million for Spanish
surrealist Juan Miro's "Painting (Woman, Moon, Birds)" of 1950.
The headline work from the Impressionist sale, a Cezanne
landscape, realised the second highest price, $20.5 million.
"Vue sur L'Estaque et le Chateau d'If" - a Mediterranean
view of sea, sky and red rooftops said by Cezanne to be stacked
up like the design on a playing card - was one of his works that
paved the way for the cubism of Picasso.
It was one of only two works by the artist that British
industrialist Samuel Courtauld kept for himself after he donated
his collection to form the London museum and art institute that
bears his name.
Christie's, founded in 1766 and now owned by French retail
magnate Francois Pinault's holding company Artemis SA, had
global auction and private sales in 2014 that totalled $8.4
billion, its highest ever.
($1 = 0.6569 pounds)
(Reporting by William Hardy)