Billionaires had a rough year in 2015 - relatively

ZURICH Oct 13 Billionaires on average became
poorer last year as their collective fortunes shrank, even as
Asia continued to crank out a new billionaire nearly every three
days, a study released on Thursday found.
Transfers of assets within families, falling commodity
prices and a stronger dollar helped reduce total billionaire
wealth by $300 billion in 2015 to $5.1 trillion.
That meant the average billionaire -- there were 1,397 of
them, a net gain of 50 over 2014 -- was worth only $3.7 billion,
the survey of 14 big markets by Swiss wealth manager UBS
and advisory group PwC discovered.
"After more than 20 years of unprecedented wealth creation,
the Second Gilded Age has stalled," the report found.
The United States added only a net five billionaires as 41
joined and 36 dropped out of the ranks of the ultra-rich. China
alone, buoyed by its tech sector, minted 80 new billionaires.
It suggested Asia's newly rich could learn from their
counterparts in Europe, where old money is especially adept at
passing wealth down the generations. Germany and Switzerland had
the greatest share of such old wealth.
Two decades of unparalleled fortune generation are about to
make way for the greatest wealth transfer in history, the study
also found.
It estimated that fewer than 500 people will hand over $2.1
trillion -- a sum the size of India's economy -- to their heirs
in the next 20 years.
