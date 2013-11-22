版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日

BRIEF-Life and Banc Split prices treasury offering

Nov 22 Life & Banc Split Corp : * Announces pricing of treasury offering * Treasury offering of Class A and preferred shares has been priced at $10.31

per Class A share and $10.09 per preferred share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
