LifeLock IPO prices below range at $9

Oct 2 Theft and fraud protection services provider LifeLock priced its initial public offering on Tuesday below its expected range at $9, an underwriter said.

The Tempe, Arizona-based firm raised $141.3 million by pricing 15.7 million shares as planned. It had intended to price at a range of $9.50 to $11.50.

