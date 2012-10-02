LifeLock IPO prices below range at $9

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 2 Theft and fraud protection services provider LifeLock priced its initial public offering on Tuesday below its expected range at $9, an underwriter said.
The Tempe, Arizona-based firm raised $141.3 million by pricing 15.7 million shares as planned. It had intended to price at a range of $9.50 to $11.50.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.