Symantec in the lead to acquire LifeLock-sources

Nov 20 Symantec Corp was in the lead to acquire LifeLock Inc following an auction for the U.S. identity theft protection services company, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Symantec has so far prevailed in the auction for LifeLock after the company received final bids last week, the people said, cautioning that the outcome could still change. A deal could be announced as early as this week, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Symantec and Lifelock did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)