UPDATE 1-Life Partners CFO David Martin resigns

July 16 Life settlement company Life Partners
Holdings Inc, which has been accused of accounting
fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said its
Chief Financial Officer David Martin resigned to pursue another
employment opportunity.
Martin, together with Life Partners' CEO Brian Pardo and its
general counsel Scott Peden, have been charged by the SEC with
misleading shareholders and "systematically and materially"
underestimating life expectancy estimates it used to price
transactions.
Life settlement companies such as Life Partners buy
insurance policies from people for a fraction of their value and
continue to pay premiums, betting that they will eventually make
a profit when the seller dies. The profit decreases if the
person lives longer than expected.
Martin's resignation is effective as of close of business on
July 31, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the Waco, Texas-based company, which have lost
nearly two-thirds of their value since the SEC's accusations in
January, closed at $2.37 on Monday on the Nasdaq.