Life Partners fires CFO within days of appointment

Aug 31 Life Partners Holding Inc, which
has been accused of accounting fraud by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, fired its Chief Financial Officer Scott
Dubs, who took over just 11 days ago.
The life settlement company did not give a reason for the
termination in its filing with the SEC.
Dubs had replaced CFO David Martin, who along with the
company's CEO Brian Pardo and general counsel Scott Peden, has
been charged with misleading shareholders by failing to disclose
risk to the company's business.
Dubs, 58, has worked in the financial services industry for
36 years, including 12 years as an auditor with Price Waterhouse
Coopers, Life Partners said in a statement announcing the
appointment.
Life Partners is also being sued by the Texas Attorney
General. The suit seeks a temporary restraining order preventing
the company from doing business and the appointment of a
receiver based on allegations that Life Partners made
misrepresentations in the sale of life settlements in the state.
Life settlement companies such as Life Partners buy
insurance policies from people for a fraction of their value and
continue to pay premiums, betting they will eventually make a
profit when the seller dies.
Shares of the Waco, Texas-based company were down 2 percent
at $2.60 in afternoon trade on the Nasdaq on Friday.