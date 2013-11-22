版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-LifePoint Hospitals announces pricing of $700 mln of its 5.5 pct senior notes

Nov 22 LifePoint Hospitals Inc : * Announces pricing of $700 million of its 5.5% senior notes * Says aggregate principal amount of the notes offered was increased from $500

million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
