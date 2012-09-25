版本:
BRIEF-Moody's upgrades LifePoint to Ba2; outlook is stable

Sept 25 LifePoint Hospitals Inc : * Moody's upgrades LifePoint to ba2; outlook is stable * Rpt-moody's upgrades lifepoint to ba2; outlook is stable

