UPDATE 1-LifePoint Hospitals 4th-qtr profit beats Wall St

* Q4 EPS $0.78 vs est $0.76
* Q4 rev up 7 pct at $781.3 mln
Feb 17 LifePoint Hospitals Inc
posted a fourth-quarter profit above market estimates, helped by
better operational efficiency, but forecast 2012 earnings below
expectations.
For 2012, the hospital operator now sees earnings of
$3.05-$3.30 a share on revenue of $3.25 billion to $3.35
billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.53 a
share, on revenue of $3.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income from
continuing operations of $37.7 million, or 78 cents a share,
compared with $36.3 million, or 70 cents, a year ago.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 7 percent to $781.3
million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 76 cents a
share on revenue of $900.4 million for the fourth quarter.
Shares of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint closed at
$41.63 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.