Buyout group bids $65 per share for Life Tech -sources

NEW YORK, April 10 A private equity consortium
bid $65 per share, or $11.1 billion, for Life Technologies Corp
, but fell short of a rival offer from Thermo Fisher
Scientific Inc, two people familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
Thermo Fisher's bid for the genetic testing equipment maker
came in at the high-end of the $65-$70 per share range that it
had been considering, two other people familiar with the matter
said. The exact amount Thermo bid could not be obtained.
Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP and KKR
& Co LP, which are part of the buyout consortium,
declined to comment. Singapore's state investor, Temasek
Holdings, which is also part of the consortium, could not be
reached for comment.
Life Tech declined to comment. Thermo Fisher did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.