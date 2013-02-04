Life Tech 4th quarter profit rises

Feb 4 Life Technologies Inc, which is
undergoing a strategic review that could lead to a sale of the
company, on Monday reported higher fourth-quarter profit on
increased demand for its Ion Torrent genetic sequencing
equipment and growth in emerging markets.
Life posted a net profit of $109.9 million, or 63 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $93.1 million, or 51 cents per
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.11 per share,
matching analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $999 million, edging past Wall
Street estimates of $989.5 million.