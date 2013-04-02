Thermo Fisher emerges as frontrunner for Life Tech -sources

NEW YORK, April 2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
is emerging as the lead contender in Life Technologies
Corp's auction, working on a bid that could value the
genetic testing maker at as much as $12 billion, three people
familiar with the matter said.
Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of laboratory
equipment, is considering a bid of between $65 and $70 per share
for Life Tech and is interested in buying the entire company,
two of the people said.
It is expected to have a leg up over private equity bidders
because it can squeeze more cost savings than a buyout firm can,
as well as over rival trade buyers who may not want all of Life
Tech or have not been as aggressive in their pursuit of the
company so far, the three sources said.
Bids are due next week and it is still too early to tell the
outcome of the auction, the sources said, asking not to be named
because the matter is confidential.
Thermo Fisher and Life Tech declined to comment.