版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Life Technologies shares up after buyout by Thermo Fisher

NEW YORK, April 15 Life Technologies Corp : * Shares resume trading; up 7.7 percent in premarket trade after buyout by

thermo fisher
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐