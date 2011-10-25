UPDATE 2-Life Technologies posts better-than-expected Q3

* Adj EPS $0.94 vs Street view $0.86

* Net revenue $928 mln vs Street view $915.9 mln

* Announces Glaxo cancer diagnostics deal

* Shares rise nearly 7 percent (Adds details of Glaxo, China deals, updates share price)

Oct 25 Life Technologies Corp (LIFE.O), a maker of tools and equipment used in biotechnology research, posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and announced plans to develop a cancer test with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), sending its shares up nearly 7 percent.

The company said it will develop a test used to determine which patients are likely to respond to an experimental cancer immunotherapy being developed by Glaxo for treatment of patients with lung cancer and other malignancies.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

It also announced that one of its genetic analyzers had been approved by China's Food and Drug Administration.

For the full year, Life Technologies projected revenue growth, excluding currency, of between 2 and 4 percent and said it still expected adjusted earnings for the year of $3.70 to $3.80 per share.

Life Technologies said it has seen an improvement in its China business. "Although academic government funding pressures are expected to continue in the U.S. and Europe, we are positioning our products and cost structure to succeed in this new environment," Chief Executive Officer Gregory Lucier said in a statement.

The Carlsbad, California-based company reported an adjusted profit of 94 cents per share, which beat the 86 cents per share forecast, on average, by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its third-quarter net profit was 52 cents per share. Net revenue for the quarter was $928 million, which also beat analyst expectations of $915.9 million.

The company's shares, which closed at $40.48 in regular trading, were higher at $43.26 after hours.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Bernard Orr)