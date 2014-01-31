版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 1日 星期六 00:57 BJT

US okays Thermo Fisher buy of Life Tech; must sell some assets

WASHINGTON Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , the world's largest laboratory equipment maker, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Life Technologies Corp on condition of some asset sales, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

The deal was valued at $13.6 billion when it was announced in April.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐