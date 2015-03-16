版本:
Life Time Fitness to be taken private for more than $4 bln

March 16 Gym operator Life Time Fitness Inc said it would be taken private by Leonard Green & Partners and TPG in a deal valued over $4 billion.

The $72.10 per-share deal represents a 7.3 percent premium to Life Time's Friday close. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
