Life Time Fitness to be taken private for more than $4 bln

BRIEF-Chipotle names Scott Boatwright chief restaurant officer
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Gym operator Life Time Fitness Inc said it would be taken private by Leonard Green & Partners and TPG in a deal valued over $4 billion.
The $72.10 per-share deal represents a 7.3 percent premium to Life Time's Friday close. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Firm expects to increase Clements Ferry facility headcount by more than 90 this year
NEW YORK, May 11 Intelsat SA on Thursday extended for a second time a deadline for its bondholders to decide whether to accept a haircut on their holdings, a concession necessary for the debt-laden satellite operator's merger with its peer OneWeb Ltd.