瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 22日 星期一 14:36 BJT

BRIEF-Lifewatch receives FDA 510(k) clearance for Vital Signs Patch (VSP)

Dec 22 Lifewatch AG :

* Receives FDA 510(k) clearance for its Vital Signs Patch (VSP)

* Expects to launch VSP in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
