版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 4日 星期三 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-LifeWatch - former CEO Yacov Geva sells his shares to Swiss investors

Feb 4 LifeWatch AG :

* Announces that several Swiss investors have purchased a total of 1,977,282 shares from company founder and former CEO Yacov Geva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐