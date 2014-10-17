BRIEF-SIX Exchange Regulation opens investigation against LifeWatch

BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
Oct 17 LifeWatch AG :
* Six Exchange Regulation is opening investigation against LifeWatch regarding potential violations of rules governing ad hoc publicity - SIX
* Duration of investigatory proceedings is not determined - SIX
* Investigation is connected with publication of ad hoc release dated Jan. 22, 2014 regarding strategic partnership as well as with publication of results of financial year 2013 by ad hoc releases dated Feb. 27 and April 30, 2014. - SIX Source text: bit.ly/1vCQmoC Further company coverage:
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
April 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Novartis AG's Rydapt as an initial treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
ZURICH, April 28 Credit Suisse shareholders on Friday approved proposed compensation for its top managers and board of directors despite significant opposition to its decision to pay bonuses after a 2.7 billion Swiss franc ($2.7 billion) loss in 2016.