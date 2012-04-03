NYSE Liffe chair to step down next month

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, April 3 The chairman of NYSE Euronext's futures unit Liffe, Hugh Freedberg, is to step down next month to be replaced by Liffe director Alan Whiting.
NYSE Euronext, which two months ago was forced to drop its $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday Freedberg, who became Liffe chairman in 2009, would step down on May 1 this year.
Freedberg, who was the chief executive of Liffe from 1998 to 2009, will be replaced by Whiting, a Liffe board member since 2006 and a futures veteran who has worked with the Britain's finance ministry, the London Metal Exchange, part of the CME Group, and U.S. exchange NYMEX.
NYSE Euronext dropped its merger with the German exchange on Feb. 1 after European anti-trust authorities blocked the deal over concerns the combination of Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's Eurex would have a quasi-monopoly in European futures trading.
"I am greatly looking forward to the challenge of leading the board and working closely with the management of NYSE Liffe during a period of major change and opportunity, both in derivatives exchange business and in the regulatory environments around the world, in which NYSE Liffe operate," Whiting said.
Regulators in the United States and Europe are keen to introduce rules to force the vast and largely unregulated over-the-counter derivatives market to use exchanges, which presents a huge opportunity for firms like Liffe.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.