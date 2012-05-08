UPDATE 1-Liffe to set coffee warehouse load out rates-sources

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Liffe says will make announcement within weeks
* ECF welcomes development, awaits Liffe announcement
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, May 8 Global derivatives exchange NYSE Liffe plans to regulate warehouse load out rates for certified robusta coffee as delivery delays have frustrated trade houses and roasters in Europe, sources familiar with the matter said.
The exchange is expected to update its grading and warehouse keeping procedures (GWP) in June to include the load out requirements, which will be effective from September 1, sources said.
"We're currently looking at the rates and we'll be making an announcement in the next few weeks," said a spokesman at Liffe, declining to give further detail.
Sources said that the updated GWP will stipulate that warehouses holding less than 30,000 tonnes of certified coffee will be required to move out a minimum of 250 tonnes per day, while those holding in excess of this volume will be required to move out a minimum of 500 tonnes per day.
Previously, the exchange did not regulate outward delivery rates but industry sources said warehouses could move out around 200 tonnes of coffee per day, at times a tiny fraction of stocks which can run into tens of thousands of tonnes.
Antwerp is where the majority of coffee is stored in Europe, and after global stocks of robusta coffee certified by Liffe were concentrated in a few warehouses there, some coffee firms had to wait months to get supplies out of warehouses last year.
The European Coffee Federation (ECF) contacted Liffe last year about the rate warehouses release coffee, which is often slower than the rate at which they take it in.
"It looks like a very positive and encouraging development but we will have to wait until Liffe makes the announcement for more details," said Roel Vaessen, Secretary General of the European Coffee Federation.
The logjams experienced in coffee warehouses mirror a controversy in metals markets, where moves by the London Metal Exchange to speed deliveries and cut delays were criticised by buyers as too weak a response. [ID: nL5E8G479W]
