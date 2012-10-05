UPDATE 1-NYSE Liffe commodities in pre-open after halt

PARIS Oct 5 Trading in agricultural commodity futures in Paris and London went into pre-open mode at 1350 GMT on Friday, exchange operator NYSE Liffe said, after a technical issue halted trading for the second time in the session.

In a website update, the exchange did not give a time for the resumption of trading. It said when trading was halted earlier, all orders placed for Friday's session were cancelled.

The pre-open allows operators to place orders but they are not traded until the actual start of trading.

Friday's second outage was also the third this week after an incident on Monday.

NYSE Liffe's commodities futures include wheat, maize, rapeseed, white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa.