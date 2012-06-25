Liffe backs planned softs, wheat delivery limits

LONDON, June 25 Major commodity exchange NYSE
Liffe is sticking with a plan to introduce delivery
limits on its cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat
contracts although it has added a new exemption, the exchange
said in a market notice.
The proposal to cap the size of deliveries is designed to
curb speculative squeezes, with European commodity markets under
pressure to tighten regulation.
The exchange notice followed a request for feedback on its
plan which was issued in February. Responses showed its proposal
to limit deliveries "has general member and user support,"
according to the notice, which was dated June 22.
Rival U.S.-based exchange ICE, where coffee, cocoa and sugar
are also traded, enforces position limits while the London-based
NYSE Liffe markets have been more lightly regulated.
The proposed limits capped robusta coffee deliveries at
75,000 tonnes from November 2012, cocoa deliveries at 75,000
tonnes as of December 2012, white sugar at 250,000 tonnes from
December 2012 and feed wheat at 200,000 tonnes from January
2013.
Liffe said some feedback sought higher limits but the
exchange had determined they would remain as proposed, noting
they would have permitted the vast majority of deliveries over
the last 10 years, would not unnecessarily inhibit current
commercial activity and could be adjusted when necessary.
The new "stock holder" exemption rule is for market
participants holding short positions who have the relevant
commodity available to deliver and are prepared to commit that
it will be delivered.
The exchange announced it is seeking feedback on proposed
rules by the close of business on Friday, July 13.