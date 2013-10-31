版本:
Liffe launches coffee, cocoa warehousing review

LONDON Oct 31 Exchange NYSE Liffe has launched a consultation into warehousing practices in the coffee and cocoa markets, it said in a notice published on its website.

Warehouse storage rents and load-out rates have sparked debate since business models used controversially in metals markets were replicated in coffee and cocoa.

