Global exporter Li & Fung says 2012 profit falls 9.4 pct

HONG KONG, March 21 Global supply chain manager
Li & Fung Ltd on Thursday posted a
larger-than-expected 9.4 percent fall in net profit for 2012,
hit by restructuring costs and provisions tied to its U.S.
business.
The supply chain manager for retailers including Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, Kohl's Corp and Target Corp,
reported a full year net profit of $617 million, down from $681
million profit in 2011.
The result lagged market expectations of a $629 million
profit, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate.
Profit for the second half of the year was $305 million,
down from a forecast of $317 million.
Li & Fung had in January warned that its 2012 core operating
profit would fall 40 percent due to restructuring costs and
provisions tied to its U.S. business, triggering a sell off in
the stock.