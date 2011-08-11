版本:
Li & Fung says buys Fishman Tobin and Crimson Rose networks

HONG KONG Aug 11 Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung said on Thursday it will buy the distribution networks Fishman Tobin and Crimson Rose.

Earlier, the company posted a 15 percent decline in first-half profit, matching expectations, as rising operating costs hurt margins. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

