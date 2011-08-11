Li & Fung says buys Fishman Tobin and Crimson Rose networks

BRIEF-S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Rice Energy
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Aug 11 Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung said on Thursday it will buy the distribution networks Fishman Tobin and Crimson Rose.
Earlier, the company posted a 15 percent decline in first-half profit, matching expectations, as rising operating costs hurt margins. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* MiMedx board of directors authorizes $10 million increase to the company's share repurchase program
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct