Global supplier Li & Fung H1 profit falls 69 pct, lags forecast

BRIEF-Banro announces Q1 2017 production results
* Banro Corp- recoveries at twangiza during q1 of 2017 continued to be impacted by blend of ore types based on available run-of-mine ore
HONG KONG Aug 13 Global sourcing firm Li & Fung Ltd, whose distribution centres make it a useful barometer of consumer sentiment, reported a 69 percent drop in six-month net profit due to sluggish demand in the United States and Europe.
The Hong Kong-based group, which supplies retailers such as Kohl's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc with clothing, toys and other goods, posted net profit of $96 million for January-June.
That was below an average forecast of $150 million in profit from four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
* RPM International Inc- files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed