Li & Fung H1 net profit rises 16 pct

HONG KONG Aug 21 Hong Kong's Li & Fung Ltd
, supplier of goods like clothing and toys to retailers
such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Kohl's Corp,
said first-half net profit rose 16 percent as it shrugged off
weak U.S. retail trading.
The company, which sought a separate share listing for its
own Global Brands Group retail business last month,
said net profit grew to $111 million for the January-June
period, up from $96 million in the same period a year earlier.
Li & Fung's results for the first half of this year did not
include Global Brands operations.
Its core operating profit fell 9 percent to $227 million.
That was slightly lower than an average forecast of $232 million
by three analysts polled by Reuters.
For a statement please click here
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)